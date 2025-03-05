First ever Mets pop-up experience to open Friday in Union Square

What to Know The New York Mets will open their first ever pop-up experience on Friday in Union Square -- ahead of the start of the 2025 season, the team announced.

The pop-up will feature activities, exclusive merchandise, surprise experiences, including giveaways and special gifts with purchase, and other interactive elements. There will also be in-store only deals on regular season tickets.

The pop-up will be located at 1 Union Square West, opposite the southwest corner of Union Square Park, Mets House will be open Tuesdays through Sundays starting this Friday.

Mets House NYC i s a "multipurpose space that will give Mets fans an exclusive opportunity to engage with their favorite team outside of the ballpark," the team said.

“We often hear from our fans that they are looking for new ways to support the team outside of Citi Field and opening Mets House is the perfect way to make that happen,” said Mets President of Business Operations, M. Scott Havens. “Mets House is more than just a pop-up shop – it provides our fans with unique experiences that will change throughout the duration of the activation. It’s also a way for us to reach new fans and get them excited to check out a game at Citi Field.”

The Mets House NYC schedule is:

Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For a full schedule of events during Mets House NYC grand opening weekend, visit Mets.com/MetsHouse