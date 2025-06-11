FIFA Fan Fest celebrates 1 year out from World Cup with big NJ event today

A fan fest at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, will be open for all 104 games of the 2026 World Cup -- and a big kickoff event is being held Wednesday to celebrate one year out.

Fan fests with large video screens have been a part of each World Cup's organization since 2006. While others may pop up, the Jersey City event is set -- and expectations are high.

“That is going to be the one fan fest, I believe, across the country that is going to be up and running for all games of the World Cup as opposed to just the games that are happening in our region,” Tammy Murphy, wife of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and chair of the New York/New Jersey host committee’s directors, said after the new fan fest location originally was announced.

Alex Lasry, CEO of the NYNJ Host Committee, will be on hand for the event Wednesday, along with Gov. Phil Murphy. Local sports legends, like the Giants' Victor Cruz, should also be there. You'll be able to watch the announcement live in the player above starting around 10:30 a.m.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The tournament, expanded to 48 nations from 32, opens June 11 in Mexico City and the final will be July 19 at East Rutherford, New Jersey. Games will be played at 11 U.S. venues, three in Mexico and two in Canada, with all matches in the U.S. from the quarterfinals on.