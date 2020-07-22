Fans Will Have to Wear Masks at NFL Games This Season

NFL fans attending games — assuming there's a 2020 season and spectators are allowed inside stadiums — will have to wear facial coverings, the league said Wednesday.

Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications, tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask and telling fans this would be necessary equipment at any pro football games this fall and early winter.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

"For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings," he said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.