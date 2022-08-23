Twitter Loses It Over Viral Video of Yankees Fan Using Hot Dog as Beer Straw

Fans lose it over viral video of Yankees fan’s hot dog beer straw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Monday night.
But the biggest highlight from the Subway Series showdown at Yankee Stadium wasn't something that happened on the field.
In a video captured by @NewYorkNico on social media, a Yankees fan at the game was seen turning a hot dog into a straw for their beer. Yes, you read that correctly.
The fan poked holes in both ends of the hot dog before placing it in the beer and taking a sip through the makeshift straw.
...How does one even come up with the idea to do that?
Sports
The video unsurprisingly went viral, racking up over seven million views on Twitter as of Tuesday morning, and people were in disbelief of the fan's bizarre innovation.
Believe it or not, this isn't the first hot dog-beer crossover involving a Yankees fan this season. Back in April, a fan was spotted dipping their hot dog into a beer before taking a bite.
Maybe it's time for Yankee Stadium to just stop selling hot dogs.