New York Yankees

Twitter Loses It Over Viral Video of Yankees Fan Using Hot Dog as Beer Straw

Believe it or not, this isn't the first hot dog-beer crossover involving a Yankees fan this season

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Fans lose it over viral video of Yankees fan’s hot dog beer straw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Monday night.

But the biggest highlight from the Subway Series showdown at Yankee Stadium wasn't something that happened on the field.

In a video captured by @NewYorkNico on social media, a Yankees fan at the game was seen turning a hot dog into a straw for their beer. Yes, you read that correctly.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fan poked holes in both ends of the hot dog before placing it in the beer and taking a sip through the makeshift straw.

...How does one even come up with the idea to do that?

Sports

PGA Tour

Will Zalatoris Withdraws From Tour Championship With Back Injury

NFL

Ranking the Best Running Backs Before the 2022 NFL Season

The video unsurprisingly went viral, racking up over seven million views on Twitter as of Tuesday morning, and people were in disbelief of the fan's bizarre innovation.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first hot dog-beer crossover involving a Yankees fan this season. Back in April, a fan was spotted dipping their hot dog into a beer before taking a bite.

Maybe it's time for Yankee Stadium to just stop selling hot dogs.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York YankeesMLBNew York Mets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us