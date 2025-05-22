The greatest Sunday in racing is upon us.

Breakfast in Monaco, lunch in Indianapolis and dinner in Charlotte -- that's the schedule for motorsports fans on a busy Memorial Day Weekend of action.

It starts with Formula One's most iconic event, with the glitz and glam of the Monaco Grand Prix. Then, it's the Indy 500 -- the greatest spectacle in racing -- as 33 IndyCar drivers look to make history. Finally, NASCAR drivers wrap things up with the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte -- a true test of man and machine in a 600-mile marathon.

Here's a preview for the three races, including TV schedules, start times, picks and more:

What is the F1 schedule for Monaco?

There will be three free practices and a qualifying session before the race in Monaco. Here's the schedule:

Friday, May 23

Free practice 1: 7:30 a.m. ET

Free practice 2: 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 24

Free practice 3: 6:30 a.m. ET

Qualifying: 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 25

Monaco Grand Prix: 9 a.m. ET

What is the Indy 500 schedule?

There's been plenty of action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway already in the month of May, from practice sessions to qualifying. The starting lineup was set last weekend, and there's just one more practice before the race on Sunday. Here's the remaining schedule for the 2025 Indy 500:

Friday, May 23

Carb Day final practice: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 25

109th running of the Indianapolis 500: 12:45 p.m. ET

What is the NASCAR schedule for Charlotte?

The action wraps up in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the Coca-Cola 600 -- NASCAR's longest race by mileage. There will be practice and qualifying before Sunday's main event. Here's the schedule:

Saturday, May 24

Practice and qualifying: 1:35 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 25

Coca-Cola 600: 6 p.m. ET

How to watch F1, Indy 500 and NASCAR this weekend

Three different broadcasters will handle the three different series: ESPN/ABC, FOX and Amazon Prime Video.

Formula One will air on ESPN's networks: Free practice 1 and 3 on ESPN2, free practice 2 on ESPNU, qualifying on ESPN and the race on ABC. F1 action can also be streamed on ESPN+.

The Indy 500 will be on FOX this year, and you can watch Carb Day final practice Friday on Fox Sports 1.

NASCAR is switching to streaming this week for the first time ever, with Amazon Prime Video airing practice, qualifying and the Coke 600.

Picks and predictions for F1 in Monaco

The top three championship contenders are once again the favorites for Monaco -- Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

Piastri has won four of the first seven races, while Norris has won once and Verstappen twice. The McLaren duo of Piastri and Norris have been the most consistent from week-to-week, but the reigning four-time champion Verstappen has pulled off some magical qualifying runs so far.

Qualifying is critical on the streets of Monaco, which offer few opportunities to overtake. Oftentimes, the place where you start is the place where you finish. That could favor Verstappen, who always has elite one-lap pace.

If you're looking for a sleeper, keep an eye on George Russell. The Mercedes driver is fourth in the standings with four podium finishes this season, and he's yet to start worse than fifth in a race. He's one of the best qualifiers on the grid, which would play into his favor in Monaco.

Podium predictions: Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, George Russell

Picks and predictions for the Indy 500

Heading into the Indy 500, you always have to keep an eye on Team Penske. That's true again in 2025, but for the wrong reasons.

Two-time defending Indy winner Josef Newgarden and 2018 winner Will Power will start at the rear after their cars were found to be illegal after qualifying. Then, Penske fired its top three executives just days before the race. Scott McLaughlin is the only Penske driver not impacted, but the organization is clearly in disarray.

That leaves McLaren's Pato O'Ward as the favorite for Sunday following his second-place finish last May. The 26-year-old Mexican has finished top-6 in four of his five Indy starts, with two runner-ups. He'll start third this year with plenty of cushion ahead of the powerful Penske duo.

Three-time IndyCar champion Álex Palou joins O'Ward among the top contenders, though he's never won on an oval track. Palou has four straight top-10s at Indy, including a second-place in 2021. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will star sixth on Sunday. His teammate, 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon, has also shown speed and finished third last year.

Another driver to consider is NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, who will make his second straight Indy 500 start before flying down to Charlotte for the Coke 600. He was unable to compete in both races last year due to a rain delay in Indy, but this year he'll look to complete all 1,100 miles. Larson finished 18th last year and he'll start 19th on Sunday.

Podium predictions: Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin

Picks and predictions for NASCAR's Coke 600

If you want to pick Larson, he's a much safer pick for NASCAR, the series where he regularly competes. The 2021 Coke 600 winner did not race last year due to the aforementioned weather in Indy, but he's still the favorite for 2025. He'll be out to prove a point if he makes it in time this year.

Aside from Larson, several former champions should be in the mix Sunday night -- Blaney, Logano and Elliott.

Blaney is still winless in 2025 but is coming off back-to-back third-places finishes to ride some positive momentum. He won the Coke 600 in 2023 in dominant fashion, leading 163 of the 400 laps.

Logano, who is Blaney's teammate for Team Penske, has won two of the last three championships. While he's won three titles, Logano has a noticeable lack of crown jewel victories. The Connecticut native won recently at Texas and could carry that 1.5-mile speed into Charlotte.

Then there's Elliott, who is Larson's teammate for Hendrick Motorsports. He was one lap away from winning the 2020 Coke 600, and he's coming off his most impressive race of the season at Kansas. Elliott could finally have his breakout run on Sunday.

Podium predictions: Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott

