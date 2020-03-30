Ex-Knicks Marbury Says Cousin Died From COVID-19, Will Help Get Masks for NYC

Former New York Knicks star Stephon Marbury says he's trying to use his connection in China to bring masks to health care workers in New York City, revealing that his cousin is among one of hundreds who have died from the coronavirus.

"I've lost loved ones to this invisible monster. I have a cousin who died yesterday due to the coronavirus my family is dealing with a very difficult time," Marbury told NBC New York on Sunday. The Brooklyn native, who is currently coaching a professional basketball team in Beijing, says he wants to do what he can to help the place that made him who he is today.

Marbury says he plans to provide 10 million masks for hospital workers and first responders who are on the frontline of the battle against the virus that has infected nearly 60,000 New Yorkers as of Sunday night.

"I'm worried about New York. I'm deeply concerned, so I'm here to do what I can do to help stop the spread of this virus," said Marbury.

The 43-year-old says he's helping Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to source the much needed protective gear. His supplier is looking to sell N95 marks for $2.75 each. That's 2/3 less than the standard price tag.

Adams thanked Marbury "for stepping up to offer the greatest assist" of his life. "Every piece of personal protective equipment we provide to our frontline warriors matters immeasurably in our fight against #COVID19," he wrote on Twitter.