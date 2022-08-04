Ex-Barcelona Prospect Riqui Puig Acquired by LA Galaxy

Riqui Puig is going Hollywood.

The former Barcelona midfielder agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract with the L.A. Galaxy after the two teams announced the free transfer on Thursday.

"It is now time to start a new, exciting adventure that is going to challenge me to give my all," Puig said.

Riqui is ready to shine in the City of Dreams ✨@RiquiPuig x #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/ivMSKwnsXi — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 4, 2022

The 22-year-old was unable to meet lofty expectations as a highly-touted prospect following his debut with Barcelona in 2018. Puig recorded just two goals and three assists in 57 appearances with the club.

It was evident that Puig's time with Barcelona was nearing an end when, while playing in 18 games with the Catalan club last season, he appeared to be falling out of favor with manager Xavi Hernández and was not with the team during it's recent U.S. tour.

The move was announced on the day the MLS secondary transfer window closed.

According to the Associated Press, Puig will be paid with targeted allocated money, rather than becoming a designated player. Barcelona would get a percentage of a future move by Puig, and the club also has a right to repurchase him.

The Galaxy, who sit in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference at 9-10-3 and are looking to make a playoff push, transferred French midfielder Rayan Raveloson to AJ Auxerre in France's top league prior to the acquisition of Puig.

“We are pleased to welcome Riqui to the LA Galaxy,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said. “Riqui is a very technical and well-educated player with incredible experiences for his age. He will fit seamlessly into our group and style of play.”

With the Associated Press