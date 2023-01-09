Every NFL team’s home, away opponents for 2023 regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Two hundred seventy-one games are in the books, and 272 more matchups have been determined.
The conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season set playoff seeding in stone. Because of the NFL’s schedule construction, the 2022 regular season also shaped the layout of the 2023 regular season.
Each team’s annual 17-game slate includes six games against divisional foes, six against non-division teams from the same conference and five against teams from the other conference. Three of those games (two intraconference and one interconference) are determined based on divisional standings from the prior season, pinning teams that placed in the same spot of their respective divisions against one another. Now that this season’s standings are finalized, every team knows who it will play in those three contests, along with the other 14 matchups that were already determined ahead of time.
The inclusion of a 17th regular season game for each team starting in 2021 added an uneven element to the schedule. The NFL’s rotation will give AFC teams nine home games and eight road games in 2023, while NFC teams will have eight home games and nine road games.
Though dates and times will not be announced until the spring, there is already plenty to look forward to across the 2023 regular season schedule, including a Super Bowl LVI rematch in Cincinnati and a showdown of this year’s No. 1 seeds in Kansas City.
Here is a look at the full home and away schedule for all 32 teams next season.
Arizona Cardinals
Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons
Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Texans
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Commanders
Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Jets
Baltimore Ravens
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins, Lions
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chargers
Buffalo Bills
Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars, Buccaneers
Away: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Bengals
Carolina Panthers
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Cowboys
Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Seahawks, Dolphins
Chicago Bears
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Commanders, Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Vikings
Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs
Cleveland Browns
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Bears
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos
Dallas Cowboys
Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Lions
Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Panthers, Chargers
Denver Broncos
Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Commanders
Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Texans
Detroit Lions
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Seahawks
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Ravens
Green Bay Packers
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Steelers
Houston Texans
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Broncos, Cardinals
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Jets
Indianapolis Colts
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Raiders, Rams
Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Chiefs, 49ers
Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Bengals, Eagles
Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Giants
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Ravens, Cowboys
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Browns, Steelers, Saints
Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Colts
Miami Dolphins
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Titans, Panthers
Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Bengals
New England Patriots
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Colts, Saints
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers
New Orleans Saints
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Giants
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Rams, Patriots
New York Giants
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Packers
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Raiders
New York Jets
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Texans, Falcons
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Browns
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Buccaneers, Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Packers
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Raiders
San Francisco 49ers
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Buccaneers
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Browns, Steelers, Vikings, Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks
Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Eagles, Commanders, Browns, Steelers, Panthers
Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, 49ers, Bills
Tennessee Titans
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Chargers, Seahawks
Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Dolphins
Washington Commanders
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Broncos