Here's a full list of NFL backup quarterbacks for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will snap a personal drought against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.
When Smith leads Seattle’s offense onto the field in Pittsburgh, he’ll record his first NFL start since Dec. 3, 2017, when he was a member of the New York Giants. In the time since then, Smith has attempted just 26 regular-season passes.
A majority of those attempts came in relief duty during the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After Russell Wilson exited with a gruesome finger injury, Smith impressed while going 10 of 17 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception, almost engineering a fourth-quarter comeback in the process.
The last time Smith made multiple starts in a season was 2014 with the New York Jets, his second year in the league. However, he should finally get that chance again with Wilson reportedly expected to be sidelined several weeks.
Who is each NFL team’s backup quarterback?
There are five signal callers who have made at least one start after entering the 2021 season as a backup: Washington’s Taylor Heinicke, Houston’s Davis Mills, Miami’s Jacoby Brissett, Chicago’s Justin Fields and San Francisco’s Trey Lance. Smith will join that list come Sunday night.
Here’s an updated look at all of the quarterback rooms across the NFL (* = backup currently filling in for injured starter):
Arizona Cardinals
Starter: Kyler Murray
Backups: Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler
Atlanta Falcons
Starter: Matt Ryan
Backups: Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks, AJ McCarron (IR)
Baltimore Ravens
Starter: Lamar Jackson
Backup: Tyler Huntley
Buffalo Bills
Starter: Josh Allen
Backup: Mitch Trubisky
Carolina Panthers
Starter: Sam Darnold
Backup: P.J. Walker
Chicago Bears
Starter: Justin Fields
Backups: Andy Dalton, Nick Foles
Cincinnati Bengals
Starter: Joe Burrow
Backup: Brandon Allen
Cleveland Browns
Starter: Baker Mayfield
Backup: Case Keenum
Dallas Cowboys
Starter: Dak Prescott
Backups: Cooper Rush, Will Grier
Denver Broncos
Starter: Teddy Bridgewater
Backups: Drew Lock, Brett Rypien
Detroit Lions
Starter: Jared Goff
Backups: David Blough, Tim Boyle (IR)
Green Bay Packers
Starter: Aaron Rodgers
Backup: Jordan Love
Houston Texans
Starter: Tyrod Taylor (IR)
Backups: Davis Mills*, Deshaun Watson
Indianapolis Colts
Starter: Carson Wentz
Backups: Brett Hundley, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger (IR)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Starter: Trevor Lawrence
Backup: C.J. Beathard
Kansas City Chiefs
Starter: Patrick Mahomes
Backup: Chad Henne
Las Vegas Raiders
Starter: Derek Carr
Backups: Nathan Peterman, Marcus Mariota (IR)
Los Angeles Chargers
Starter: Justin Herbert
Backups: Chase Daniel, Easton Stick
Los Angeles Rams
Starter: Matthew Stafford
Backups: John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
Miami Dolphins
Starter: Tua Tagovailoa (IR)
Backups: Jacoby Brissett*, Reid Sinnett
Minnesota Vikings
Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley (IR)
New England Patriots
Starter: Mac Jones
Backups: Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham
New Orleans Saints
Starter: Jameis Winston
Backups: Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Ian Book
New York Giants
Starter: Daniel Jones
Backup: Mike Glennon
New York Jets
Starter: Zach Wilson
Backup: Mike White
Philadelphia Eagles
Starter: Jalen Hurts
Backups: Joe Flacco, Gardner Minshew II
Pittsburgh Steelers
Starter: Ben Roethlisberger
Backups: Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, Joshua Dobbs (IR)
San Francisco 49ers
Starter: Jimmy Garoppolo (out with injury)
Backup: Trey Lance*
Seattle Seahawks
Starter: Russell Wilson (out with injury)
Backup: Geno Smith*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Starter: Tom Brady
Backups: Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask
Tennessee Titans
Starter: Ryan Tannehill
Backup: Logan Woodside
Washington Football Team
Starter: Ryan Fitzpatrick (IR)
Backups: Taylor Heinicke*, Kyle Allen