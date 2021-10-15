Here's a full list of NFL backup quarterbacks for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will snap a personal drought against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When Smith leads Seattle’s offense onto the field in Pittsburgh, he’ll record his first NFL start since Dec. 3, 2017, when he was a member of the New York Giants. In the time since then, Smith has attempted just 26 regular-season passes.

A majority of those attempts came in relief duty during the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After Russell Wilson exited with a gruesome finger injury, Smith impressed while going 10 of 17 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception, almost engineering a fourth-quarter comeback in the process.

The last time Smith made multiple starts in a season was 2014 with the New York Jets, his second year in the league. However, he should finally get that chance again with Wilson reportedly expected to be sidelined several weeks.

Who is each NFL team’s backup quarterback?

There are five signal callers who have made at least one start after entering the 2021 season as a backup: Washington’s Taylor Heinicke, Houston’s Davis Mills, Miami’s Jacoby Brissett, Chicago’s Justin Fields and San Francisco’s Trey Lance. Smith will join that list come Sunday night.

Here’s an updated look at all of the quarterback rooms across the NFL (* = backup currently filling in for injured starter):

Arizona Cardinals

Starter: Kyler Murray

Backups: Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler

Atlanta Falcons

Starter: Matt Ryan

Backups: Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks, AJ McCarron (IR)

Baltimore Ravens

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backup: Tyler Huntley

Buffalo Bills

Starter: Josh Allen

Backup: Mitch Trubisky

Carolina Panthers

Starter: Sam Darnold

Backup: P.J. Walker

Chicago Bears

Starter: Justin Fields

Backups: Andy Dalton, Nick Foles

Cincinnati Bengals

Starter: Joe Burrow

Backup: Brandon Allen

Cleveland Browns

Starter: Baker Mayfield

Backup: Case Keenum

Dallas Cowboys

Starter: Dak Prescott

Backups: Cooper Rush, Will Grier

Denver Broncos

Starter: Teddy Bridgewater

Backups: Drew Lock, Brett Rypien

Detroit Lions

Starter: Jared Goff

Backups: David Blough, Tim Boyle (IR)

Green Bay Packers

Starter: Aaron Rodgers

Backup: Jordan Love

Houston Texans

Starter: Tyrod Taylor (IR)

Backups: Davis Mills*, Deshaun Watson

Indianapolis Colts

Starter: Carson Wentz

Backups: Brett Hundley, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger (IR)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Starter: Trevor Lawrence

Backup: C.J. Beathard

Kansas City Chiefs

Starter: Patrick Mahomes

Backup: Chad Henne

Las Vegas Raiders

Starter: Derek Carr

Backups: Nathan Peterman, Marcus Mariota (IR)

Los Angeles Chargers

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backups: Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

Los Angeles Rams

Starter: Matthew Stafford

Backups: John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

Miami Dolphins

Starter: Tua Tagovailoa (IR)

Backups: Jacoby Brissett*, Reid Sinnett

Minnesota Vikings

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backups: Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley (IR)

New England Patriots

Starter: Mac Jones

Backups: Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham

New Orleans Saints

Starter: Jameis Winston

Backups: Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Ian Book

New York Giants

Starter: Daniel Jones

Backup: Mike Glennon

New York Jets

Starter: Zach Wilson

Backup: Mike White

Philadelphia Eagles

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backups: Joe Flacco, Gardner Minshew II

Pittsburgh Steelers

Starter: Ben Roethlisberger

Backups: Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, Joshua Dobbs (IR)

San Francisco 49ers

Starter: Jimmy Garoppolo (out with injury)

Backup: Trey Lance*

Seattle Seahawks

Starter: Russell Wilson (out with injury)

Backup: Geno Smith*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Starter: Tom Brady

Backups: Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

Tennessee Titans

Starter: Ryan Tannehill

Backup: Logan Woodside

Washington Football Team

Starter: Ryan Fitzpatrick (IR)

Backups: Taylor Heinicke*, Kyle Allen