English Premier League Matchweek 10 Key Games, Odds, More

It’s hard to believe, but it’s already double-digit matchweek time in the English Premier League.

Though a round of games were postponed following Queen Elizabeth’s death, the league campaign is picking up pace and every point becomes more and more crucial.

Heading into the weekend, Arsenal remain top of the table with 21 points after winning last Saturday’s north London derby against Tottenham, while Manchester City are one point behind following a 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United in their derby.

Let’s preview the action for Matchweek 10 of the 2022-23 EPL season:

What are the key games from Matchweek 10 of the 2022 English Premier League season?

After having a marquee game in Matchweek 9, the schedule intensifies for the Gunners. Let’s take a look at the key games for Matchweek 10:

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, Sunday: This is the headliner for Matchweek 10. If the Gunners want to remain in first place, then beating the Reds at home will be a critical test. Liverpool currently sit ninth in the table with a game in hand, having drawn four of seven contests. Two teams that want to dominate the ball and press high on defense to get the ball back? Yeah, that should be phenomenal football.

Brighton vs. Spurs, Saturday: Brighton quietly have pushed themselves to fourth in the table despite losing their manager, Graham Potter, to Chelsea. Roberto De Zerbi has come in to lead the way, and Brighton shocked Liverpool at Anfield. Can they do the same at home against Tottenham? Or will Antonio Conte’s men bounce back from last week’s derby loss?

West Ham vs. Fulham, Sunday: It’s another London derby on Sunday. The Hammers are taking on the Cottagers in a game between two teams that have surprised spectators. West Ham is currently in 15th place while Fulham is in eighth, a complete reversal of how many expected them to perform this year. Fulham look resilient and technically mature under Marco Silva, so let’s see if they can keep that up in this West vs. East London fixture.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. who want to tune in for Arsenal vs. Liverpool can catch the game on TV via USA Network. Telemundo will broadcast the game in Spanish. Kickoff time is slated for 11:30 a.m. ET.

English Premier League Matchweek 10 odds

Here’s how this week’s fixtures are expected to go, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet (home team listed first):

Chelsea vs. Wolves

Chelsea: -261

Wolves: +700

Draw: +375

Bournemouth vs. Leicester

Bournemouth: +240

Leicester: +105

Draw: +260

Newcastle vs. Brentford

Newcastle: -131

Brentford: +325

Draw: +280

Manchester City vs. Southampton

City: -901

Southampton: +1800

Draw: +850

Brighton vs. Spurs

Brighton: +165

Spurs: +160

Draw: +240

West Ham vs. Fulham

West Ham: -136

Fulham: +350

Draw: +280

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

Palace: +105

Leeds: +250

Draw: +250

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Arsenal: +145

Liverpool: +165

Draw: +260

Everton vs. Manchester United

Everton: +270

United: -104

Draw: +250

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

Forest: +230

Villa: +115

Draw: +240

