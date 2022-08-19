English Premier League 2022-23: What to watch for in Matchweek 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s time to prepare for a full slate of action as Matchweek 3 of the English Premier League season begins.

Matchweek 2 delivered multiple notable headlines, ranging from Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte getting heated, Brentford drubbing Manchester United 4-0, Nottingham Forest scoring their first Premier League goal in 23 years and a Crystal Palace defender receiving death threats after he was headbutted by Liverpool’s new No. 9 Darwin Núñez, who was sent off with a red card following the incident.

Only time will tell if Matchweek 3 can live up to that drama, but on the pitch, there are plenty of quality games on the schedule this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about Matchweek 3 of the 2022-23 EPL season:

When is the first game of the English Premier League’s Matchweek 3?

Tottenham and Wolverhampton get the action started in Matchweek 3, with kick-off time slated for Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. The Spurs have picked up four points from their previous two outings while the Wolves have just one after drawing with Fulham last week.

In total, there are six games scheduled for Saturday, three for Sunday and a huge game involving two “Big 6” clubs on Monday to round out the week.

What are the key games from Matchweek 3 of the 2022 English Premier League season?

The biggest involves Manchester United hosting Liverpool on Monday at 3 p.m. ET. United is currently at the bottom of the table for the first time since 1992, and this game is their toughest yet. Liverpool have drawn against Fulham and Crystal Palace to open the season, but they’re still expected to fight for the title as the months roll on. However, Núñez will not be eligible to play after his aforementioned red card.

Elsewhere, Newcastle hosting Manchester City on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET is a big test for the Magpies. Newcastle are hoping to leap into the top seven of the table after an 11th-place finish last season, so seeing how they fare against Pep Guardiola and the defending champions will demonstrate their quality going forward.

Fulham hosting Brentford is another sneaky-good game that might be overlooked. Both are clubs that have been promoted from the EFL Championship within the last two seasons, and both have gotten off to solid starts this year. Brentford dominated headlines last week after thrashing the Red Devils, and now that they’re occupying third place, let’s see if they can continue their positive form. Fulham have drawn each of their two games against good opposition, so they’ll be looking to collect all three points for the first time this season.

English Premier League Matchweek 3 odds

Here is how Matchweek 3 is expected to pan out, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet (road team listed first):

Wolves at Tottenham:

Wolves: +650

Tottenham: -250

Draw: +375

Southampton at Leicester City:

Southampton: +290

Leicester City: -121

Draw: +290

Nottingham Forest at Everton:

Nottingham Forest: +290

Everton: -105

Draw: +240

Aston Villa at Crystal Palace:

Aston Villa: +195

Crystal Palace: +150

Draw: +210

Brentford at Fulham:

Brentford: +190

Fulham: +145

Draw: +230

Arsenal at Bournemouth:

Arsenal: -240

Bournemouth: +650

Draw: +350

Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham:

Brighton: +210

West Ham: +130

Draw: +230

Chelsea at Leeds United:

Chelsea: -186

Leeds United: +475

Draw: +325

Manchester City at Newcastle:

Manchester City: -281

Newcastle: +750

Draw: +400

Liverpool at Manchester United:

Liverpool: -171

Manchester United: +425

Draw: +325

