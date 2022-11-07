NFL

How 8-0 NFL Teams Have Fared Throughout History

The Eagles are the 28th team in NFL history to win their first eight games

By Charlotte Edmonds

NBC Universal, Inc.

How 8-0 NFL teams have fared throughout history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history, winning the first eight games of the season and electrifying Philadelphia. They’ve done so in decisive fashion, posting the second-best point differential in the league and following the lead of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. 

With the season officially nearing the midway point, the playoff picture is taking shape and focus is starting to shift to the postseason -- with the chance to make history on the line.

Here’s a look at how other 8-0 teams have fared and what lies ahead for the Eagles: 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How many NFL teams have started the season 8-0?

The Eagles are now the 28th team in NFL history to start 8-0. 

They join a list that includes eight Super Bowl champions and seven Super Bowl runner-ups. Three came up just short of the Super Bowl -- losing in the Conference Championship -- six lost in the Divisional Round and four lost in the Wild Card Round, including the last two 8-0 teams.

Sports

NBA 2 hours ago

Why Are There No NBA Games on Election Day?

NFL 2 hours ago

How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich

Here’s a complete list of every team that started the season 8-0, what their final regular season record was and were they finished in the playoffs:

Year

Franchise

Winning streak

Final record

Playoffs

1969

Rams

11-0

11-3

Lost Divisional Round

1972 

Dolphins

14-0

14-0

Won Super Bowl

1973

Vikings

9-0

12-2

Lost Super Bowl

1975

Vikings

10-0

12-2

Lost Divisional Round

1977

Cowboys

8-0

12-4

Won Super Bowl

1984

Dolphins

11–0

14-2

Lost Super Bowl

1985

Bears

12-0

15-1

Won Super Bowl

1990

49ers

10-0

14-2

Lost NFC Championship

1990 

Giants

10-0

13-3

Won Super Bowl

1991

Washington

11-0

14-2

Won Super Bowl

1998

Broncos

13-0

14-2

Won Super Bowl

2003

Chiefs

9-0

13-3

Lost Divisional Round

2005

Colts

13-0

14-2

Lost Divisional Round

2006

Colts

9-0

12-4

Won Super Bowl

2007

Patriots

16-0

16-0

Lost Super Bowl

2008

Titans

10-0

13-3

Lost Divisional Round

2009

Colts

14-0

14-2

Lost Super Bowl

2009

Saints

13-0

13-3

Won Super Bowl

2011

Packers

13-0

15-1

Lost Divisional Round

2012

Falcons

8-0

13-3

Lost NFC Championship

2013

Chiefs

9-0

11-5

Lost Wild Card

2015

Bengals

8-0

12-4

Lost Wild Card

2015

Patriots

10-0

12-4

Lost AFC Championship

2015

Panthers

14-0

15-1

Lost Super Bowl

2018

Rams

8-0

13-3

Lost Super Bowl

2019

49ers

8-0

13-3

Lost Super Bowl

2019

Patriots

8-0

12-4

Lost Wild Card

2020

Steelers

11-0

12-4

Lost Wild Card

2022

Eagles

8-0

  

How many NFL teams finished the season undefeated?

A perfect regular season is incredibly rare, only completed twice by the 1972 Miami Dolphins and the 2007 New England Patriots. 

The Dolphins continued their run into the playoffs, winning the franchise’s second-straight Super Bowl. The Patriots weren’t so lucky when Eli Manning led the Giants to a game-winning touchdown in the final minute to deny Tom Brady a fourth ring. 

What are the odds that the Eagles go undefeated in the regular season?

According to Caesars Sportsbook the Eagles have a 25-to-1 chance of running the table and finishing 17-0. 

While that may seem like steep odds, they benefit from a relatively easy second half of the schedule. 

Four of their remaining nine games are against teams with losing records. Their toughest games left? Road matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants -- both of whom are 6-2 -- and fighting for a spot behind the Eagles in the NFC East. 

When will the Eagles clinch a playoff spot?

There’s no exact science to the Eagles playoff path, especially in a competitive division that includes both the Giants and Cowboys. However, the Eagles are quickly approaching playoff territory. 

Just last year, Philadelphia snuck into the playoffs with a 9-8 record. While that was cutting it dangerously close, the Eagles should be more than safe if they finish the second half of the season above .500.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us