Duane Kuiper to miss some Giants games with medical condition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper announced Monday morning that he will be missing some games this summer as he undergoes chemotherapy for a recently discovered medical condition. In a statement released by the team, Kuiper said he still plans to broadcast with partner Mike Krukow, but will have to cut back his schedule at times.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I wanted to let you know that I may be missing a few more Giants broadcasts than usual and I wanted to share what's going on with me," Kuiper said. "After some tests and visits with doctors, I was diagnosed with a medical condition that requires me to immediately begin chemotherapy treatment. I feel very fortunate that I have an incredibly talented team of doctors and healthcare specialists who will be assisting me throughout my treatment plan.

"And, of course, the support and love of my entire family, along with our incredible fans, everyone at the Giants, NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR is overwhelming and deeply appreciated. I still plan on broadcasting this season, though I may take a few more games off if I'm not feeling well and I want to thank my broadcast partners for their unconditional support and willingness to step in and cover for me. Thank you for your prayers and for giving me the space and privacy to focus on my health at this time. While this was not the adventure I anticipated, I'm staying positive for a quick and full recovery."

Kuiper, who turns 71 later this month, played in the big leagues for a dozen years -- including four with the Giants -- before embarking on what has been one of MLB's most successful broadcasting runs by a former player. Kruk and Kuip are in their 31st season together and were in the booth Sunday for the finale against the Chicago Cubs. When Kuiper has missed games recently, Jon Miller and Dave Flemming have filled in alongside Krukow.

In releasing Kuiper's statement, the Giants also offered their support for the longtime voice of the franchise.

"The entire Giants Family sends our love and support to Duane and his family during this challenging time," the organization said in a statement. "We know we speak for Giants fans everywhere in offering our prayers for a safe, speedy and full recovery."

NBC Sports Bay Area released the following statement about Kuiper's condition as well.

“Duane is a tremendous professional and an excellent person. He has the complete and unconditional support of his colleagues and friends at NBC Sports Bay Area, and we offer our positive thoughts and encouragement to him and his loved ones as he manages his health. His entire professional family is wishing for a successful recovery.”