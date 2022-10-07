Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Sparks NBA Player, Twitter Reaction

Video of a practice altercation leaked, and players across the NBA had thoughts

By Angelina Martin

Getty

NBA players, Twitter weigh in on Draymond-Poole punch video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for reactions to a leaked video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday to start rolling in.

Current and former NBA players alike took to Twitter Friday morning, shortly after TMZ Sports shared video of the incident, to post their takes on the altercation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sports

NHL

NHL's East ‘Have Nots' Hoping to Start Challenging the Elite

NASCAR

NASCAR Teams Express Fear of ‘Broken' Revenue Model, Long-Term Stability

As video of the altercation makes the rounds on social media, we can expect plenty more opinions on the situation.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Golden State WarriorsNBADraymond GreenJordan Poole
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us