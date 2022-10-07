Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Sparks NBA Player, Twitter Reaction

NBA players, Twitter weigh in on Draymond-Poole punch video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for reactions to a leaked video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday to start rolling in.

Current and former NBA players alike took to Twitter Friday morning, shortly after TMZ Sports shared video of the incident, to post their takes on the altercation.

I’ll say this… fighting happens. Fighting in practice happens. Fighting in games happen. There’s no way anyone wins a championship without some fight in them. It’s always happened. Stop overreacting — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) October 7, 2022

Imma need to hit you back though to salvage that relationship 😂 — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) October 7, 2022

Fire whoever leaked that video. Got a whole bunch of mofos who can't be trusted. Everybody wrong. As soon as Dray start walking somebody supposed to get in front of him..looks like the video guys and support staff got more heart than some of then chumps on the sideline — David West (@D_West30) October 7, 2022

👀 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 7, 2022

All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 7, 2022

There is no way you can get back to being teammates after a punch like that. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) October 7, 2022

Draymond is tryna get to LA.

Damn ! 😳 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 7, 2022

Beyond that being a sucka move, Draymond needs to know what he did to Jordan Poole as a man, the Warriors as a team and his own legacy! Leadership is more than holding teammates accountable, you gotta check yourself too! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 7, 2022

Fights happen all the time in sports. You get pass it and continue to work. Once it gets out to the public that changes everything. — James White (@Flight8) October 7, 2022

Someone’s definitely getting fired for that video leaking — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) October 7, 2022

As video of the altercation makes the rounds on social media, we can expect plenty more opinions on the situation.