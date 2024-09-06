Soccer

Don't give up. The world's worst men's soccer team has won its first-ever competitive game

San Marino is No. 210 — last — in FIFA's world rankings

Nicko Sensoli of San Marino and Niklas Beck of Liechtenstein jump for the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 League D - Group 1 match between San Marino and Liechtenstein.
Here's a sign for you to never give up on your dreams. The last-ranking men's soccer team in the world has finally won.

San Marino defeated Liechtenstein 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday for its first-ever competitive win.

Nicko Sensoli scored in the 53rd minute to give the tiny nation surrounded by Italy its first triumph in a competitive game.

San Marino is No. 210 — last — in FIFA's world rankings. Liechtenstein isn't far ahead at No. 199.

It had beaten Liechtenstein by the same score in 2004, but in a friendly, which doesn't count for the ranking.

The victory came in Group D1 of the competition.

In other Nation League news, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal and got the best of Luka Modric in the duel of veterans.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo became the first man to reach the milestone in official matches for club and country by scoring in Portugal's 2-1 win over Modric's Croatia.

“It means a lot,” Ronaldo said. “It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally.”

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan announced her retirement from soccer and that she is pregnant with her second child in a social media post on Thursday.
