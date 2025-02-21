See Devin Williams' Yankees baseball photo prior to facial hair policy change

New York Yankees

Prior to the New York Yankees announcing a change to their longstanding no-facial-hair policy, newly acquired closer Devin Williams posed for a photo with some hair growth on his chin.

The Yankees dropped their ban on beards Friday, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner.

Earlier in spring training, Williams, 30, was seen with just a mustache, which was allowed under the previous policy. But facial hair below the upper lip was not previously allowed - until Feb. 21.

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 12: New York Yankees Pitcher Devin Williams (38) throws over to first base during the spring training workout on February 12, 2025 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Williams, who was acquired in the offseason from the Milwaukee Brewers, took photos, along with the rest of the team, for photo day at spring training in Tampa earlier in the week. Those photos, where Williams is seen with facial hair, are getting an extra look after the team announced the policy change.

Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team's spring training opener.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy," Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement.

“These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years,” he said. "Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was forced to trim his previously long hair when he was traded to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.

Devin Williams' Yankees baseball photo day pictures

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
