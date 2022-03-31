Derek Jeter to Return to Yankee Stadium for Hall of Fame Induction Celebration

The Captain is returning to the Bronx.

Derek Jeter will be honored by the New York Yankees when the team celebrates his Hall of Fame induction prior to their game on Sept. 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jeter will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Join us on Friday, September 9 as we celebrate The Captain on Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night.



The tribute will take place nearly one year to the day after Jeter's Hall of Fame induction ceremony held in Cooperstown on Sept. 8, 2021.

The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica of Jeter's Hall of Fame plaque. Jeter’s Cooperstown plaque will also be on display for fans to see at the New York Yankees Museum.

The iconic shortstop spent his entire 20-year playing career with the Yankees, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in hits with 3,465 and winning five World Series. Jeter's No. 2 was retired by the Yankees in 2017.

That was the last public appearance at Yankee Stadium for Jeter, who was unable to attend a 2018 ceremony celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the 1998 World Series winning team due to his daughter's first birthday.

Jeter's return comes after he parted ways with the Miami Marlins in February after serving as the team's CEO and part owner since 2017.