French Open

Defaulted in doubles, Miyu Kato strikes back with mixed doubles title at French Open

Miyu Kato left behind the disappointment of her controversial disqualification in doubles by claiming the mixed doubles title at the French Open

By The Associated Press

AP

PARIS (AP) — Miyu Kato left behind the disappointment of her controversial disqualification in doubles by claiming the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

Playing with Tim Puetz of Germany, the pair defeated 2019 U.S. Open singles champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Michael Venus of New Zealand 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Kato, a 28-year-old player from Japan, and her women’s doubles partner were defaulted during their third-round match last week after Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck after a point.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Kato also forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women’s doubles but was allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.

“It has been really challenging for me for the past few days,” Kato said. “I want to thank all the players, coaches, everyone for their heartfelt messages of support.”

Kato and Puetz played for the first time together at Roland Garros.

Sports

French Open 12 mins ago

Unseeded Karolína Muchová upsets No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to book spot in French Open final

LIV Golf 19 mins ago

Rory McIlroy, a strong anti-Saudi voice, now feels like ‘sacrificial lamb' amid LIV Golf deal

“Miyu, it is unbelievable what has happened in the past 10 days,” Puetz said. “I hope this helps you. I am very, very happy to win.”

The win marked the first mixed doubles title for both Puetz and Kato, who had not conceded a set before the final.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

French Open
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us