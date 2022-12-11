49ers

Deebo Samuel Carted Off With Ankle Injury During 49ers-Buccaneers Game

Samuel was ruled as questionable to return shortly after the injury

By Ali Thanawalla

Emotional Deebo sustains left ankle injury, carted off field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury during the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and was taken on a cart to the locker room.

The 49ers initially said Samuel was questionable to return with a knee injury, but shortly after halftime, they changed the designation to an ankle injury and ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The injury occurred late in the first half when Samuel took a handoff and ran up the middle for three yards. He fumbled and as he was being tackled, his left leg was rolled up.

Samuel was in immediate pain and remained on the ground for several minutes, with 49ers teammates surrounding him. When he was placed on the cart, the All-Pro wide receiver was visibly emotional.

Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Jerry Rice criticized the 49ers in light of Samuel's injury.

https://twitter.com/JerryRice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JerryRice] pic.twitter.com/iyNZUzclJv

— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCS49ers/status/1602079713643859969

Former 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman and current free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were quick to send their well-wishes to Samuel.

https://twitter.com/19problemz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@19problemz!Prayers up for him.

— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) <a href="https://twitter.com/RSherman_25/status/1602072226324680704

Before exiting the game, Samuel had four carries for 21 yards and four receptions for 43 yards. He scored the 49ers' opening touchdown on a 13-yard run.

RELATED: Garoppolo's playoff return reportedly doubtful after updated timeline

Sports

NFL playoffs 48 mins ago

Which Teams Have Clinched a Berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

NFL 1 hour ago

Brock Purdy's Dad Gets Emotional After QB's TD Pass in 49ers-Buccaneers

This is the second straight week the 49ers have had one of their most important players carted to the locker room after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a season-ending broken foot against the Miami Dolphins last week.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLSan Francisco 49ersDeebo Samuel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us