Deebo Samuel Calls Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Bored' After Odd Patriots Trade Tweet

Deebo calls OBJ 'bored' after odd Patriots trade tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022 NFL Draft came and went without the 49ers trading star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Now that the event is in the rearview mirror, the chances of Samuel being traded this year are slim-to-none.

But don't tell that to Odell Beckham Jr.

For the second straight day, the free agent wide receiver decided to stir up 49ers fans by tweeting about Samuel's status.

On Saturday afternoon, just as the 2022 draft was wrapping up and the 49ers were getting ready to select "Mr. Irrelevant," Beckham Jr. tweeted that Samuel had been traded to the Patriots.

Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 30, 2022

Just seven minutes later, Samuel sub-tweeted Beckham Jr., essentially pouring cold water on any trade.

At this point bruh bored — Deebo (@19problemz) April 30, 2022

Two prominent NFL Media Insiders -- Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport -- both echoed the sentiments of Samuel's tweet, saying a trade to the Patriots wasn't true.

This ... is not true. Carry on. https://t.co/dCtgDJ12Y4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

In line for a massive contract extension, Samuel requested a trade on April 20.

If the 49ers were going to trade Samuel, the best time to do so would have been before the now-completed 2022 NFL Draft. But that didn't happen.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed Samuel's trade request Friday following Day 2 of the draft, noting that it was surprising and disappointing, but also saying the team never came close to trading 26-year-old and that he believes the sides can mend the strained relationship.

The 49ers now will spend the summer trying to negotiate a contract with Samuel that works for both sides so that he can remain the focal point of their offense during the 2022 season.