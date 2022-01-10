Dave Gettleman Retires As GM of New York Giants

New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has retired after four seasons with the team.

Gettleman served as the team's director of pro personnel from 1999 to 2011 and helped the team win two Super Bowls.

He also worked as GM of the Carolina Panthers before returning to the Big Apple in 2018.

Dave Gettleman officially announced his retirement as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

New York's next GM will determine head coach Joe Judge's future, according to reports. The Giants head coach appears to be safe -- for now.

I've heard from people in the building that they believe Judge is safe, but really can't report anything definitively at this point. Word last week was that the next GM will have a say on Judge's future. And the Giants still haven't announced anything on the current GM. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 10, 2022

Some Giants fans were expecting Judge to be released from his post Monday as several NFL teams announced head coach firings.

In his four years as Giants GM, the team went 19-46 overall. His biggest blunders included drafting running back Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018 and quarterback Daniel Jones No. 6 overall in 2019.