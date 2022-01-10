New York Giants

Dave Gettleman Retires As GM of New York Giants

Giants finished the 2021 NFL season in last place of NFC East

New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has retired after four seasons with the team.

Gettleman served as the team's director of pro personnel from 1999 to 2011 and helped the team win two Super Bowls.

He also worked as GM of the Carolina Panthers before returning to the Big Apple in 2018.

New York's next GM will determine head coach Joe Judge's future, according to reports. The Giants head coach appears to be safe -- for now.

Some Giants fans were expecting Judge to be released from his post Monday as several NFL teams announced head coach firings.

In his four years as Giants GM, the team went 19-46 overall. His biggest blunders included drafting running back Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018 and quarterback Daniel Jones No. 6 overall in 2019.

This article tagged under:

New York GiantsNFLDave GettlemanJoe Judge
