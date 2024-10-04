Davante Adams posts mysterious Edgar Allan Poe photo amid trade speculation

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has the NFL world talking on Friday after a mysterious social media post amid growing trade speculation.

On his Instagram Stories, Adams posted a photo of author Edgar Allan Poe with a quote: "Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see."

The post has caused some fans to guess Adams might be headed to the Baltimore Ravens, since Poe was the author of the famous work, "The Raven."

Earlier in the week, Adams told his team he prefers to be traded away, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

As of Tuesday, Adams' wishlist has two teams high on the list: the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing league sources. The quarterback familiarity is key, though Las Vegas isn't obligated to honor his preferences.

The Jets have been mentioned as a potential destination because of the relationship between Adams and Rodgers, who were teammates in Green Bay for eight seasons.

Rodgers prefaced his comments on Adams by saying he wasn't sure how much he could say because of the NFL's tampering rules. But he clearly indicated his preference when it comes to a potential reunion.

“I still have a close friendship with him," Rodgers said. “We spend a lot of time in the offseason together. He’s a great guy and a great player. The rest of that is out of my hands.”

When asked about how a player might benefit from a change of scenery, Rodgers responded: “The grass is green where you water it. ... You can make a special situation out of being anywhere.”