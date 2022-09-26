Davante Adams ‘Frustrated and Angry' With New Situation in Vegas

Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only completely winless team in the NFL. (Texans have zero wins, but one tie.)

They haven't had an easy schedule to start -- facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans -- but, they haven't picked up a win against any of them.

The Raiders have lost by a combined 13 points, pointing to the assumption they'll snag a win soon.

Nevertheless, newly acquired and former NFC North receiver Davante Adams is not happy.

"Frustrated and angry," Adams said, via SI.com. "Expect more. It's not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody's naïve to the fact that nobody's just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward."

The top-tier receiver made a bold move by leaving future HOF quarterback Aaron Rodgers to reunite with his college quarterback -- Derek Carr. The Raiders have a brand new staff under head coach Josh McDaniels, and so far, it isn't working.

At this point in the season, Adams isn't the issue. He caught 10 balls for 141 yards and one touchdown in the opening week. This past Sunday, he posted another successful outing, catching five balls for 36 yards and another touchdown.

He has a touchdown catch in every game this season.

Even so, something needs to change.

"Frustration is OK. It's not the end of the world to be frustrated," Adams said. "I don't think anybody in here should be happy or content with losing seriously when you have the type of men we have in this locker room. And like I said from the very beginning, just because we're good on paper doesn't mean we're going to be great as a team. We're still working toward that, and it's still early. But we've got to start establishing who we are as a team. So, like I said, frustration is OK as long as you do something about it."

Luckily, the Bears don't have to deal with Adams anymore in the division, even though cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he's unhappy Adams left the division because it lessens the competition.

Nevertheless, Bears fans are certainly happy to see him gone.