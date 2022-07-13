Dan Snyder's Attorney Sees ‘No Valid Basis' for Committee to Subpoena Snyder

Snyder's attorney: Committee has 'no valid basis' for subpoena originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dan Snyder's attorney sent a letter Wednesday to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to claim that "there is no valid basis to issue a subpoena for Mr. Snyder’s testimony" that would become a part of the Committee's investigation into the Commanders' workplace environment under its owner.

On Tuesday, the Committee informed Snyder's side that it had accepted their proposal for him to testify on July 28, but only if he accepted service of its subpoena.

According to Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., Snyder should "not be treated any differently" than other Washington employee who has been deposed in the past under a subpoena.

However, Karen Patton Seymour — who is representing Snyder — reiterated Wednesday that Snyder is willing to "testify voluntarily on July 28, as he has long agreed and looks forward to the opportunity to do." That response indicates that Snyder is not prepared to comply with the subpoena contingency.

A spokesperson for Snyder, meanwhile, said Wednesday, "The Oversight Committee refuses to take ‘yes’ for an answer."

The Committee is concerned that, without a subpoena, Snyder's testimony could "be restricted."

Seymour, though, disagrees with that sentiment.

"We are confident that Mr. Snyder will able to provide full and complete testimony during his voluntary appearance," she wrote.