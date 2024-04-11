The Dallas Mavericks are hoping the third time is the charm as they once again get set for a playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The No. 5-seeded Mavs (50-30) will face the No. 4-seeded Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs — that series starting either April 20 or 21. It'll be the third opening-round matchup between those teams in the last four seasons; the Clippers won each of the first two, prevailing in 2021 and 2022.

Tickets for those first-round games will go on sale on Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

The team said Thursday there will be a four-ticket limit per transaction and that individual game ticket inventory is limited and tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 7th and 8th seeds have not yet been decided and will be chosen through a play-in tournament between the No. 7-ranked Suns, No. 8-ranked Kings, No. 9-ranked Lakers and No. 10-ranked Warriors. The winner of a 7/8 matchup will advance to the No. 7 spot while the winner of the 9/10 matchup will play the loser of the 7/8 matchup for the final, No. 8 seed.

The Western Conference lineup currently looks like this:

No. 1 Nuggets

No. 2 Timberwolves

No. 3 Thunder

No. 4 Clippers

No. 5 Mavericks

No. 6 Pelicans

No. 7 TBD - winner of 7/8 play-in game

No. 8 TBD - 7/8 loser vs 9/10 winner, the winner gets the No. 8 seed.

The Eastern Conference lineup currently looks like this:

No. 1 Celtics

No. 2 Bucks

No. 3 Knicks

No. 4 Cavaliers

No. 5 Magic

No. 6 Pacers

No. 7 TBD - winner of 7/8 play-in game

No. 8 TBD - 7/8 loser vs 9/10 winner, the winner gets the No. 8 seed.

The 7th and 8th seeds have not yet been decided and will be chosen through a play-in tournament between the No. 7-ranked 76ers, No. 8-ranked Heat, No. 9-ranked Bulls and No. 10-ranked Hawks. The winner of a 7/8 matchup will advance to the No. 7 spot while the winner of the 9/10 matchup will play the loser of the 7/8 matchup for the final, No. 8 seed.

The play-in tournament is scheduled for April 16-19. The NBA Playoffs begin April 20.