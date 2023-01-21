NFL

Dallas Goedert's One-Handed Catch Gives Philly Early Lead

Jalen Hurts found one of his favorite targets for a quick touchdown to take the lead in the divisional round matchup against the New York Giants

By Charlotte Edmonds

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to kick off their postseason run. 

Hosting the New York Giants in the divisional round, Philadelphia got on the board early thanks to an impressive one-handed catch by tight end Dallas Goedert that got the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field going.

That touchdown capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive that saw Jalen Hurts settled back into the offense. Hurts missed Week 16 and 17 with a shoulder injury and wasn't quite his MVP-caliber self in his Week 18 return against the Giants. 

In his first pass of the evening, Hurts found receiver DeVonta Smith for 40 yards to move into Giants' territory. His next longest pass was the 16-yard dish to Goedert.

This was Goedert's fourth touchdown of the season and second of his playoff career.

