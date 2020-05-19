Starling Marte

D-Backs OF Starling Marte Says Wife Dies of Heart Attack

The former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder announced his wife's death on Instagram Monday

In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Starling Marte #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte wrote on Instagram on Monday. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."

View this post on Instagram

Hoy paso por el gran dolor de hacer de conocimiento público el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un paro cardíaco. Es un momento de dolor indescriptible. En nombre de mi familia, agradezco las muestras de aprecio y solidaridad en esta situación tan difícil. • Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time. • Ay, mi gorda, Dios mío! ¿Por qué te fuiste?! Te me fuiste! Dios! Tú que eras tan buena! Me dejaste solo mi amor 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 ay que dolor que voy hacer

A post shared by Starling Marte (@marte06) on

"We are deeply saddened to learn of tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the Diamondbacks wrote on social media. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."

The 31-year-old Marte has played his entire eight-year big league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason.

Sports

Bull riding 7 hours ago

Bull Riding May Be 1st US Professional Sport to Welcome Fans

Coronavirus 11 hours ago

NY Encourages Pro Sports Teams to Resume Playing in State Without Spectators

The Pirates also responded on social media, saying "the entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Starling MarteArizona DiamondbacksPittsburgh Pirates
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us