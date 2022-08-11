Field of Dreams

Cubs: Twitter Reacts to Harry Caray Hologram at Field of Dreams

Fans were not fond of the late Harry Caray's hologram shown on Thursday

By Tim Stebbins

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — MLB's Field of Dreams game is a night full of nostalgia for fans and players alike that brings out memories of baseball from years past.

That nostalgia also includes Harry Caray — apparently.

FOX and the Field of Dreams — seemingly in an attempt to honor the legendary Cubs broadcaster — aired a Caray hologram paired with audio of him singing the seventh inning stretch.

Except, Caray died in 1998, and while it was his likeness, some found it rather unsettling. 

A look at some reactions from Twitter:

