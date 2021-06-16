Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Snub Wipes $4 Billion Off Coca-Cola's Market Value

The health-conscious athlete moved the soft drinks away and held up a bottle of water

Cristiano Ronaldo
UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Shortly after Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo slid two Coca-Cola bottles away from him during a press conference on Monday, at least $4 billion was wiped off the soft drink company's market value, according to data from stock market research platform, Macrotrends.

Ahead of Portugal's opening game at the Euro 2020 tournament against Hungary, in Budapest, the health-conscious athlete was caught on camera as he moved the soft drinks away from him. He then held up a bottle of water and said "agua."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The company's overall market value has, however, been rising over the past three months.

Sports

NBA 2 hours ago

Report: Chris Paul Out Indefinitely, in COVID-19 Protocols

Tokyo Olympics 15 hours ago

Backing Up the Talk: Outspoken Lilly King Wins at US Swim Trials

Coca-Cola did not respond directly to a request for comment, but instead pointed NBC News to a statement from European soccer's governing body, UEFA, which said the company offered "a range of drinks to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament."

Read the full story NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Cristiano RonaldoCoca-Cola
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us