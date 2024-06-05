Free public viewing parties for Cricket World Cup to be held at World Trade Center

Want to watch the Cricket World Cup matches but won't be able to make it to the new stadium in Nassau County on Long Island?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Port Authority are planning a series of free public viewing parties in the North Oculus Plaza at World Trade Center.
During each viewing party, games from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 tournament will be shown on a big screen.
The following viewing parties will be held:
- June 5, 10:30 a.m.: India vs. Ireland
- June 5, 7:30 p.m.: Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda
- June 5, 8:30 p.m.: Australia vs Oman
- June 6, 11:30 a.m.: U.S. vs. Pakistan
- June 6, 3 p.m.: Namibia vs. Scotland
- June 8, 10:30 a.m.: Netherlands vs. South Africa
- June 8, 1 p.m.: Australia vs. England
- June 8, 8:30 p.m.: West Indies vs. Uganda
- June 9, 10:30 am: India vs. Pakistan
- June 9, 1 p.m.: Oman vs. Scotland
- June 10, 10:30 am: South Africa vs. Bangladesh
- June 11, 10:30 a.m.: Pakistan vs. Canada
- June 11, 7:30 p.m.: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal
- June 11, 8:30 p.m.: Australia vs. Namibia
- June 12, 10:30 a.m.: U.S. vs. India
- June 29, 10:30 a.m.: Final
Fans are asked to RSVP through Eventbrite for each viewing party they want to attend.
Fan activities, including face painting, cricket simulators, and appearances by players and mascots, will take place during the parties.