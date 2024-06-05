Free public viewing parties for Cricket World Cup to be held at World Trade Center

Want to watch the Cricket World Cup matches but won't be able to make it to the new stadium in Nassau County on Long Island?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Port Authority are planning a series of free public viewing parties in the North Oculus Plaza at World Trade Center.

During each viewing party, games from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 tournament will be shown on a big screen.

Local businesses are gearing up for a big boom as this years Cricket World Cup is being hosted in East Meadow, Long Island. NBC New York's Erica Byfield reports.

The following viewing parties will be held:

June 5, 10:30 a.m.: India vs. Ireland

June 5, 7:30 p.m.: Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda

June 5, 8:30 p.m.: Australia vs Oman

June 6, 11:30 a.m.: U.S. vs. Pakistan

June 6, 3 p.m.: Namibia vs. Scotland

June 8, 10:30 a.m.: Netherlands vs. South Africa

June 8, 1 p.m.: Australia vs. England

June 8, 8:30 p.m.: West Indies vs. Uganda

June 9, 10:30 am: India vs. Pakistan

June 9, 1 p.m.: Oman vs. Scotland

June 10, 10:30 am: South Africa vs. Bangladesh

June 11, 10:30 a.m.: Pakistan vs. Canada

June 11, 7:30 p.m.: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal

June 11, 8:30 p.m.: Australia vs. Namibia

June 12, 10:30 a.m.: U.S. vs. India

June 29, 10:30 a.m.: Final

Fans are asked to RSVP through Eventbrite for each viewing party they want to attend.

Fan activities, including face painting, cricket simulators, and appearances by players and mascots, will take place during the parties.

The world’s second most popular sport is finally getting a space on Long island. NBC New York’s Greg Cergol reports.