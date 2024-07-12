Sports

Cooper Flagg and Sadie Engelhardt named nation's top high school athletes at ESPYs

The high school phenoms joined some elite company by earning the honor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cooper Flagg and Sadie Engelhardt are just getting started in their athletic career, but they are already earning some serious hardware.

The two 17-year-olds were named Gatorade Best Player of the Year winners Thursday night at the ESPYs, distinguishing them as the top high school athletes in the country.

Flagg and Engelhardt were among 12 Gatorade National Players of the Year in their respective sports who took part in a week-long celebration in Los Angeles.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"Our Gatorade Player of the Year class embodies the future of sport, so we're energized to celebrate their accomplishments and bright futures during this one-of-a-kind experience," Gatorade president and general manager Mike Del Pozzo said in a press release. "For decades Gatorade Players of the Year have gone on to have incredible success both on the field of play and in their communities, and we can't wait to see what these athletes do next."

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Flagg has made a name for himself on the court. The Maine native led Montverde Academy to a 34-0 record and the Chipotle Nationals title this past season while averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. The presumptive 2025 No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick got a chance to showcase his skills against future Basketball Hall of Famers as a member of the USA Select Team last week and will play at Duke this coming college basketball season.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Engelhardt, meanwhile, has made strides on the track. The Ventura, California, distance runner finished as the national leader in four events this past year and broke the national high school record in the mile with a 4:28.46 time. She became the third ever high schooler to qualify for the women's 1500m at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials and has committed to run at NC State beginning in the fall of 2025.

Along with excellence in the field of play, Flagg and Engelhardt also shined in the classroom. Flagg had a 4.10 GPA and Engelhardt had a 4.59.

Past Gatorade Players of the Year national winners include LeBron James, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jayson Tatum, Allyson Felix, Candace Parker and more Olympians.

This article tagged under:

Sports
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us