Boxing

Conor McGregor says he agrees to boxing exhibition with Logan Paul in India

The fight is still unconfirmed at this time, and Paul's camp has yet to comment.

By Logan Reardon

Split image of Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Getty Images

Another high-profile boxing match could be happening soon.

Just a month after the record-breaking fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, there is now buzz about a potential exhibition between Logan Paul and Conor McGregor.

McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, said Tuesday in a post on X that he is in preliminary agreements to fight Logan Paul in India.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The older Paul brother has fought in four boxing exhibitions, including a draw with Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2021. He has since become known for his time with WWE, where he is a former United States Champion.

McGregor, meanwhile, has only boxed professionally once -- losing to Mayweather in a 10th-round TKO defeat in 2017. The Irish fighter is most known for his MMA career, where is a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, but he has not fought since 2021.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

McGregor was found liable by a civil jury in Dublin last month in a case where he was accused of sexual assault. He was ordered to pay the complaint, though he has said he will appeal the decision. McGregor is not currently facing any criminal charges related to the case.

A potential McGregor vs. Paul fight is still unconfirmed at this time, and Paul's camp has yet to comment.

Sports Nov 19

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul fight was the most-streamed sporting event ever, Netflix says

Boxing Nov 15

See the celebrities who attended the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Boxing Nov 16

Underwhelming Tyson vs. Paul fight ends with unanimous decision and boos from crowd

This article tagged under:

Boxing
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us