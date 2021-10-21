Congress Presses NFL to Release Details From WFT Workplace Culture Probe

Congress presses NFL to release details from WFT culture probe originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Two House Democrats, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), have pressed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to release the findings of Beth Wilkinson's 11-month long investigation of the toxic workplace culture of the Washington Football Team.

The request comes just days after former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned after racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails he sent to former Washington team president Bruce Allen were leaked.

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a five-page letter to Goodell asking him to release all documents, records, reports, or findings that are related to Wilkinson's investigation of the franchise.

"We hope and trust the NFL shares the Committee’s goal of protecting American workers from harassment and discrimination,” the letter reads.

Congress has asked Goodell to send all information to the Committee by Thursday, Nov. 4., giving the NFL two weeks to respond.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to the Associated Press that the NFL received Congress' letter.

"[The NFL shares the committee's] concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination. We look forward to speaking to her office soon," McCarthy told AP.

In July, Wilkinson's investigation was deemed complete nearly one year after it began. However, no written report was ever made public. Washington was fined $10 million and Tanya Snyder, the wife of Washington majority owner Dan Snyder, was named co-CEO of the franchise and placed in charge of day-to-day activities.

Wilkinson was first charged with investigating Washington's workplace culture after the Washington Post published a series of articles in 2020 detailing multiple sexual harassment allegations and mistreatment of female employees.