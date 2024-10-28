There's a common nickname for the World Series. Do you know it?

The World Series has a common nickname and thanks to the New York Times crossword puzzle on Oct. 28, many people are searching for it.

With the World Series starting in October, it has long held this nickname.

A common nickname for the World Series is Fall Classic.

Why is the World Series called the Fall Classic?

With the World Series scheduled for the middle of autumn, baseball's championship series has earned the nickname "Fall Classic."

So when does Game 3 begin?

Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

When does Game 4 of the World Series begin?

Game 4 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

What is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule?

Here's a full look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

How many games are in the Word Series?

The championship round of the MLB playoffs is best of seven.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Who has home field in the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series?

The Dodgers had a better regular-season record (98-64) than the Yankees (94-68), giving Los Angeles home-field advantage in the World Series.

Two-time World Series champion and Yankees legend Johnny Damon chats with NBC New York's Linda Gaudino on this year's historic LA & NY match-up and what's needed for the Bronx Bombers to clench the win.

What TV channel is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series on?

All World Series games will air on Fox.

How to stream the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series live online

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.