Anatomy of a comeback: How Pacers rallied from 14 down at end of 4th quarter vs Knicks

Teams leading by at least 14 points in the final 2:45 of the fourth quarter had been 994-0 since detailed play-by-play began being kept in 1997-98. The Pacers changed that against the Knicks in Game 1.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Indiana Pacers were down by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, and still trailed by 14 points with 3 minutes and 14 seconds left in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at New York on Wednesday night.

What happened next was historic.

The Pacers scored 23 points in the final 3:14. No team, at least in the play-by-play era that goes back to 1997, had scored that many in the final 3:14 of regulation of a playoff game.

And the Pacers would go on to win in overtime, outscoring the Knicks 13-10 in the extra session to prevail 138-135.

The anatomy of a comeback:

3:14 left — Aaron Nesmith makes a 3-pointer for Indiana. Knicks 116-105.

2:51 left — Jalen Brunson makes a 3-pointer for New York. Knicks 119-105.

2:39 left — Tyrese Haliburton makes a 3-pointer for Indiana. Knicks 119-108.

2:04 left — Nesmith makes a 3-pointer. Knicks 119-111.

1:20 left — Pascal Siakam makes a free throw for Indiana. Knicks 119-112.

0:58.8 left — Brunson layup. Knicks 121-112.

0:51.0 left — Nesmith 3-pointer. Knicks 121-115.

0:41.7 left — Karl-Anthony Towns makes 6-footer for New York. Knicks 123-115.

0:34.0 left — Nesmith 3-pointer. Knicks 123-118.

0:22.6 left — Nesmith 3-pointer. Knicks 123-121.

0:14.3 left — Towns free throw. Knicks 124-121.

0:12.4 left — Nesmith makes two free throws. Knicks 124-123.

0:7.3 left — OG Anunoby makes free throw. Knicks 125-123.

0.0 left — Haliburton jumper. Tied 125-125.

Copyright The Associated Press

