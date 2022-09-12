College Football Week 3 Odds, Opening Spreads and New AP Top 25 Poll

Opening spreads for Week 3 college football games of top 25 ranked teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 2 of the college football season was absolutely wild, and as a result we've seen plenty of movement in the new AP Top 25 poll for Week 3.

It was an amazing Saturday for the Sun Belt Conference. Three of its teams pulled off exciting upsets on the road. Appalachian State defeated No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14. Marshall beat No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 and Georgia Southern outlasted Nebraska 45-42.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Notre Dame's loss dropped it outside the new AP poll, while Texas A&M is barely included at No. 24.

The SEC had another strong week, too, and now has four top 10 teams. Florida remains in the top 25 despite losing at home to Kentucky. Georgia leaped over Alabama for the No. 1 spot after the Crimson Tide barely avoided an upset at Texas.

Another week of the SEC atop the AP Poll after Week 3 😤



1. Georgia

2. Alabama

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

15. Tennessee

18. Florida

20. Ole Miss

24. Texas A&M — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 11, 2022

Here's the new AP Top 25 poll for Week 3:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami FL Utah Tennessee North Carolina State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

And here are the opening spreads for every Week 3 game featuring a team ranked in the latest AP poll (betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook):

No. 6 Oklahoma (-11.5) at Nebraska

No. 1 Georgia (-24.5) at South Carolina

Texas State at No. 17 Baylor (-30.5)

UConn at No. 4 Michigan (-46.5)

No. 22 Penn State (-3) at Auburn

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon (-3.5)

UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama (-49)

Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest (-16.5)

No. 20 Ole Miss (-2) at LSU

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State (-31.5)

Akron at No. 15 Tennessee (-47.5)

No. 23 Pittsburgh (-10) at Western Michigan

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (-3)

South Florida at No. 18 Florida (-24.5)

USTA at No. 21 Texas (-11)

Louisiana Tech at No. 4 Clemson (-33)

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M (-5.5)

Fresno State at No. 7 USC (-12)