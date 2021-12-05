College Football Bowl Schedule: Date, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch

College Football Bowl Schedule: Date, TV channel, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

College football has been back in full force, a reprieve for players, coaches and fans alike after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of many bowl games last year while a slew of programs opted not to participate regardless of record.

There will be no shortage of bowl games this season, with 44 games scheduled between Dec. 17 and Jan. 10. Three of those games will make up the College Football Playoff, which culminates with the National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here's how to watch all the action.

Bahamas Bowl

Who: Middle Tennessee (6-6) vs. Toledo (7-5)

When: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Who: Northern Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2)

When: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Who: Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-3)

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

New Mexico Bowl

Who: UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3)

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Where: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Who: UAB (8-4) vs. 13. BYU (10-2)

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

LendingTree Bowl

Who: Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. ET

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

Who: Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Who: 23. Louisiana (12-1) vs. Marshall (7-5)

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Who: Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6)

When: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Who: Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Who: UTSA (12-1) vs. 24. San Diego State (12-1)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Who: Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Frisco Football Classic

Who: North Texas (6-6) vs. Miami of Ohio (6-6)

When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Who: Central Florida (8-4) vs. Florida (6-6)

When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Tropicana Field, Saint Petersburg, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Who: Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawai'i (6-7)

When: Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Camellia Bowl

Who: Georgia State (7-5) vs. Ball State (6-6)

When: Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl

Who: Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4)

When: Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton

Who: Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5)

When: Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Who: No. 20 Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Who: Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Who: Mississippi State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. ET

Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Who: UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Stream on FOX Sports Live

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Who: West Virginia (6-6) vs. Minnesota (8-4)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Who: SMU (8-4) vs. Virginia (6-6)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Who: Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl

Who: No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

Who: No. 14 Oregon (10-3) vs. No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Who: North Carolina (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6)

When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Who: Tennessee (7-5) vs. Purdue (8-4)

When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Who: No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) vs. No. 10 Michigan State (10-2)

When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Who: Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)

When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Who: No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. No. 25 Texas A&M (8-4)

When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Who: Washington State (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5)

When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on CBS Sports Network Live

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Who: Central Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)

When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

TV Channel: None (Live Stream)

CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Who: No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) vs. No. 1 Alabama (12-1)

When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Who: No. 3 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (12-1)

When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Outback Bowl

Who: Penn State (7-5) vs. No. 21 Arkansas (8-4)

When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Who: No. 15 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 22 Kentucky (9-3)

When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Who: No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1)

When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Rose Bowl Game

Who: No. 11 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (10-2)

When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Who: No. 7 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2)

When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

Texas Bowl

Who: LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)

When: Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Who: Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner

When: Monday, January 10, 2021, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN