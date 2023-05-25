NCAA

College Baseball Player Killed After Dugout Collapses on Him in Pennsylvania

Angel Mercado, 19, was helping take down a makeshift dugout with his summer recreation baseball team when it collapsed

By David K. Li | NBC News

Getty Images

A newly built baseball dugout collapsed and fatally injured a Pennsylvania college player who had been helping disassemble the unsanctioned structure, officials said Thursday.

Angel Mercado, a 19-year-old middle infielder, had just completed his freshman season at Division II Central Penn College when the tragedy unfolded on Monday afternoon.

Mercado was playing in a summer recreation league, the East Shore Twilight Baseball League, and his team had rented the 7th & Radnor Sports Park in Harrisburg for games and practice, Harrisburg city spokesman Matt Maisel said.

Mercado's recreation league coach had built this makeshift dugout on Sunday and the city told him he wasn't allowed to erect such a structure on public grounds, according to Maisel.

