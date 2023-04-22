Kawhi Leonard

Sister of Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Sentenced to Life for 2019 Killing of Elderly Woman in Casino Bathroom

Kimesha Williams and another woman were convicted in what prosecutors say was a robbery gone wrong.

By Marsha Green

The sister of Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2019 killing of an elderly woman in a Temecula casino bathroom in 2019. 

Kimesha Monae Williams, 39, and Candace Tai Townsell, 42, both of Moreno Valley, were convicted in February of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.

Williams and Candace Townsel were accused of following Assad into the bathroom where they attacked her and stole her purse. The two were found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and elder abuse in February. 

“This has been a long, painful journey through the criminal court justice system,” Assad’s daughter, Mary Assad, said in a statement she read to the court. “I still can’t believe my mother was the victim of a violent crime … Part of me died in that hospital room with her.

“My father is without his wife and partner and is isolated and alone in a way we cannot begin to understand … We seek not vengeance but there needs to be a reckoning for their heinous act.”

In a statement that was read to the court by her attorney, Williams stated that she did not kill Assad.

“I am so sorry for your loss,” Williams wrote, addressing Mary Assad. “I have been praying for you and your family every day. I am not responsible for the death of Mrs. Assad. Although the courts have found me guilty of the charges, we all know the truth, and that there is one judge, and that is God, and that he knows the truth.”

Townsel did not make a statement.
A relative of Leonard's confirmed that Williams is Leonard's sister, according to ESPN.

