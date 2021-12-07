Frazier 'excited' to join Cubs, trolls NYY hair policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier offered fans their first look at him in royal blue pinstripes, but wait until you get a second look come spring training.

Frazier tweeted a photoshopped image of him in a Cubs uniform Tuesday, expressing his excitement to join the organization, while also poking fun at the Yankees' facial hair policy.

"first off, these uniforms are soooo sick!" Frazier's tweet reads. "i'm so excited to join the @Cubs — one of the biggest reasons i chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players.

"i'll be just as electric for you guys too. here's to leaving my razor at home."

The Yankees require players, coaches and male executives to keep their hair length above the collar, and only mustaches are allowed for facial hair. Frazier had to cut his long red hair when he arrived at Yankees spring training in 2017.

The Cubs signed Frazier to a one-year deal last week. By the time he takes the field with them for the first time, perhaps we'll see him return to that signature look.

For those wondering at home, Frazier will don No. 77 with the Cubs, his number in New York. In another tweet, he made reference to reports he asked to wear No. 7 with the Yankees, which is retired for Mickey Mantle — reports he denied.

