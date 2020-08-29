Cliff Robinson, Former NBA All-Star, Dies at 53

Cliff Robinson, a former NBA All-Star who spent part of two seasons with the Warriors from 2003-05, has died at the age of 53, Golden State confirmed on Twitter Saturday morning.

We’re shocked and saddened by the passing of Clifford Robinson. Clifford was a consummate professional who loved the game and played with an incredible sense of both joy and intensity. We extend our thoughts and prayers to family and friends of “Uncle Cliffy” during this time. pic.twitter.com/LLqFjJUHkh — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 29, 2020

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA with the Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and New Jersey Nets. He was traded from Detroit to the Warriors in August of 2003 along with Pepe Sánchez for Bob Sura. The big man averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over 124 games with Golden State, before being traded to the Nets for a pair of second-round draft picks.

He was the NBA's sixth man of the year in 1992-93, also earning an All-Star nod in the following season while averaging 20.1 points per game for the Trail Blazers.

Stars from around the league and Robinson's former teams paid their respects on social media Saturday morning.

This hurts. GREAT teammate and have great memories starting my career with, Cliffy. Rest In Peace my guy ❤️ https://t.co/tkxqhmajb4 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 29, 2020

RIP Clifford Robinson - some of my earliest memories of NBA basketball were of you as the lifeblood to those early/mid 90’s Blazers teams. The Memorial Coliseum days!! RIP to a Portland legend. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 29, 2020

Rest In Peace Uncle Cliff 🙏🏽 https://t.co/B1TbaMAmCK — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 29, 2020

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time 🙏



Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020

The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family & loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City.https://t.co/X4ixK1XCPT pic.twitter.com/0njgpimiBH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 29, 2020

