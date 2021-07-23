‘Cleveland Guardians' the New Name of Regular Yankees Foil the Indians

Cleveland's baseball team will become the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced Friday morning -- a historic change partially overshadowed by the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The Yankees are due to play the Guardians Sept. 17-19 in the Bronx.

The announcement, narrated by actor Tom Hanks, came in the middle of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, where Guardians pitcher Anthony Gose will take the mound for Team USA.

The team has had its current name since 1915. It was not immediately clear how quickly the change will take effect.