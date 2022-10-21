NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey 49ers Debut Likely Vs. Chiefs in Reduced Role

Report: CMC's 49ers debut likely vs. Chiefs in limited role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers swung a blockbuster trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, and now the question is when he will make his debut for San Francisco.

With just two full days left until the 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, it seems unlikely that McCaffrey would be completely up to speed in time, but he reportedly might be available to play.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night that McCaffrey will fly to the Bay Area on Friday, and is likely to play Sunday in a reduced, red zone package.

New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who has already spoken to coach Kyle Shanahan and team brass, travels tomorrow to his new home. If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package. Then he'll ramp up from there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

While Rapoport believes McCaffrey will be able to play, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it will be "challenging" for the former Carolina Panthers star to be in the lineup.

49ers' RB Christian McCaffrey is scheduled to fly to San Francisco on Friday, when he will meet his new teammates and begin to learn the new playbook. It will be challenging to have him in uniform Sunday vs. the Chiefs, but McCaffrey did go to Stanford and anything possible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

If McCaffrey can learn a small portion of the playbook, coach Kyle Shanahan should feel comfortable enough to play him against the Chiefs.

If the 49ers and McCaffrey decide he's not ready to go against the Chiefs, his next chance to make his debut would be Sunday, Oct. 30 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

If McCaffrey debuts against the Rams, that would bode well for the 49ers as his last game as a member of the Panthers came against Los Angeles last Sunday. He carried the ball 13 times for 69 yards and caught seven passes for 89 yards.

McCaffrey's production against the Rams is exactly why they acquired him, and the hope is he can be ready to play in some capacity against the Chiefs.

