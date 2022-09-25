Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy Get in Sideline Disagreement

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy clearly did not see eye to eye as the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the first half of Sunday's showdown.

The quarterback got into a bit of an argument on the sideline during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Colts Week 3 matchup.

The @NFLonCBS broadcast caught Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy in a clear argument, in what we could only presume was Mahomes wanting to continue to try to score. The Chiefs let the half run out.



Head coach Andy Reid had to break up the disagreement. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 25, 2022

Right before halftime, broadcasters caught Mahomes and Bieniemy in an obvious contention over what we can only assume was the quarterback wanting to try to score but Bieniemy wanting the half to run out.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Patrick Mahomes is not happy the play-call, which voluntarily exhausted the first half clock. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 25, 2022

According to FOX’s Rob Collins, based on reading Bieniemy’s lips, the OC said, “We’re Done, We’re Done,” in reference to running the ball.

Reading Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s lips after running the ball to end the half: “We’re Done, We’re Done.” Mahomes didn’t appear happy with the call. Chiefs lead 14-10 and get the ball to start the second half. #KCvsIND #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) September 25, 2022

The animated conversation comes as the Chiefs suffered a couple of missed opportunities in the first half, leaving head coach Andy Reid to rush and break up the disagreement.

Entering halftime, the Chiefs lead 14-10. Kansas City will get the ball to start the second half.