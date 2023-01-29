Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

It was Mahomes, still hobbled by an ankle injury suffered in the divisional round, who had to use his legs on a crucial play in the closing seconds to get them there.

Facing third-and-3 from the Cincinnati 47-yard line with the score tied at 20-20 and 17 seconds remaining, Mahomes scrambled for a five-yard gain.

Mahomes gives it his all for the first down!



Mahomes was then shoved while out of bounds by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai, who received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that put the Chiefs in field-goal range. That set up a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker for a 23-20 lead with just three seconds remaining.

The Chiefs will make their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, helping to avenge last season's loss to the Bengals in the AFC title game.

With the Bengals trailing by seven and facing fourth-and-6, Ja'Marr Chase made a leaping catch for a 35-yard gain to set up a two-yard touchdown run by Samaje Perine that evened the score at 20-20 with 13:30 remaining.

The Bengals had an opportunity to take the lead, but Burrow's deep pass to Tee Higgins was tipped by Bryan Cook and intercepted by Joshua Williams to give the Chiefs possession at their own 14-yard line with 6:53 left. After a Kansas City punt, the Bengals' next drive ended when Burrow was sacked on third down in the final minute.

Skyy Moore returned the punt 29 yards, giving the ball back to the Chiefs at their own 47-yard line with 30 seconds left. Mahomes took it from there.

He completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, including a 19-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that gave the Chiefs a 20-13 lead with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

Valdes-Scantling finished with 116 yards on six catches and Travis Kelce added 78 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

Burrow went 26-for-41 for 270 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Bengals, who lost to the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl, are one of 12 NFL teams to have never won a championship.