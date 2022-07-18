MLB Draft 2022

Baseball World Reacts to Cubs Drafting Mark McGwire's Son, Mason

By Tim Stebbins

Top reactions to Cubs drafting Mason McGwire, Mark's son originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A familiar name rolled across the MLB Draft board Monday when the Cubs selected a high school pitcher in the eighth round.

That pitcher? Mason McGwire — son of former Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The news generated some entertaining reactions from members of the baseball world. Cubs fans watched McGwire and Sammy Sosa go head-to-head in the 1998 home run race, which McGwire came out on top 70-66.

After seeing Mark don Cardinals red all those years, Mason one day could be rocking the blue pinstripes at Wrigley Field.

Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 11 hours ago

Here Were the Longest Homers in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Juan Soto 15 hours ago

Juan Soto Says His Hands Are Tied as Nationals Mull Blockbuster Trade

Whether Mason ultimately joins the Cubs organization is to be determined. He's committed to play college ball at the University of Oklahoma, where his brother, Max, is already on the baseball team.

For now, the potential of "MCGWIRE 25" jerseys hitting the shelves in Wrigleyville at least is fun to think about.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLB Draft 2022Major League BaseballChicago CubsMark McGwire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us