Baseball World Reacts to Cubs Drafting Mark McGwire's Son, Mason

Top reactions to Cubs drafting Mason McGwire, Mark's son originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A familiar name rolled across the MLB Draft board Monday when the Cubs selected a high school pitcher in the eighth round.

That pitcher? Mason McGwire — son of former Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire.

Mason McGwire (CA) working 91-92 in his first inning of work. FB comes out clean, here’s a good look at the SPL for a weak out #PGAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/tC2AmpC8YC — Perfect Game All-American Classic (@PGAllAmerican) August 21, 2021

The news generated some entertaining reactions from members of the baseball world. Cubs fans watched McGwire and Sammy Sosa go head-to-head in the 1998 home run race, which McGwire came out on top 70-66.

After seeing Mark don Cardinals red all those years, Mason one day could be rocking the blue pinstripes at Wrigley Field.

Seeing Mark McGwire in a Cubs hat (if his son makes it to Wrigley) will be so so weird. — Austin Burklund (@AB1132) July 18, 2022

The Cubs just drafted Mark McGwire's son which means there's an ever so slight chance we'll see a McGwire 25 Cubs jersey at Wrigley some day and if that happens it would break my 1998 brain. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) July 18, 2022

Mark McGwireâs son going to the Cubs should be a crime — Melanie Rau (@_MelanieRau) July 18, 2022

So is Mark McGwire going to get an ovation at Wrigley Field six years from now when in attendance watching his son make his MLB debut?

Would be sad if he gets one before Sammy Sosa... — Michael Ernst (@mj_ernst) July 18, 2022

Mark McGwireâs kid?! Iâm not sure how I feel about this! #Cubs https://t.co/cmr3eZ7MeB — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) July 18, 2022

The Cubs drafting Mark McGwire's son is very funny to me — Remember The Name â¾ï¸ (@RememberMLB) July 18, 2022

Whether Mason ultimately joins the Cubs organization is to be determined. He's committed to play college ball at the University of Oklahoma, where his brother, Max, is already on the baseball team.

For now, the potential of "MCGWIRE 25" jerseys hitting the shelves in Wrigleyville at least is fun to think about.

