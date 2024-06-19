Golf

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, qualifies for first USGA event

The 15-year-old Woods will compete at the U.S. Junior Amateur in Detroit beginning July 22.

Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.

Charlie Woods recovered from a bogey-double bogey start at Eagle Trace Golf Club to finish with a 1-under 71 to be medalist from his qualifier, one of four players to qualify from the site.

“I didn’t play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16. I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them," Woods said.

Tiger Woods was 14 when he qualified for his first U.S. Junior, reaching the semifinals. Woods won his first U.S. Junior Amateur a year later at Bay Hill in 19 holes. Woods is the only player to win the U.S. Junior three straight times.

Players have to be under 19 before the championship ends.

The U.S. Junior Amateur is July 22-28 at Oakland Hills in the suburbs of Detroit. Woods will be among 264 players who will go through 36 holes of stroke play on the North and South courses at Oakland Hills to determine which 64 players advance to match play.

Tiger Woods, who missed the cut at the U.S. Open last week, is a nine-time USGA champion — three straight U.S. Junior Amateurs, three straight U.S. Amateurs and three U.S. Open titles.

“The USGA means a lot to me,” Charlie Woods said. “I want to win USGA championships and hopefully one day the U.S. Open.”

Golf
