LIV Golf

Charles Barkley Decides to Pass on LIV Golf Contract Opportunity

The LIV tour makes its third stop of 2022 in New Jersey this weekend

By Steve Coulter

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Charles Barkley ends LIV Golf contract talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

TNT's "Inside the NBA" broadcast caught the rare late-July win on Friday when analyst and NBA Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley announced he would be returning to the studio show next fall.

The decision, which was first reported by The New York Post's Andrew Marchand, comes on the heels of Barkley flirting with LIV Golf about a possible move to the PGA Tour's rival series as a broadcaster.

The report said that not only would Barkley reject any offers from LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman but that he was committed to Turner Sports for the rest of his broadcasting career.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career," Barkley told The Post.

LIV had not formerly made Barkley a contract offer yet but the basketball star said Thursday at the LIV Golf event in Bedminster, N.J., that he had spoken to Norman.

The LIV Golf series is set to begin, but what is it and who's playing?

Sports

NFL 27 mins ago

2022-23 NFL Regular Season Win Total Odds

Philadelphia 76ers 1 hour ago

Dwight Howard's WWE Promo Is Perfect Mix of Goofy and Hilarious

"I met with Greg," Barkley said in an interview with reporters Thursday after the LIV pro-am tournament at Trump National Golf Club. "And I told him, I'm in a win-win situation. If they offer me something good, that's great. If they don't, I've got a great job at TNT."

Barkley's current contract with TNT has three years remaining on it.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

LIV GolfNBATNTCharles Barkley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us