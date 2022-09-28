Chargers’ Joey Bosa needs groin surgery, lands on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The injury news just won’t stop for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Wednesday that star defensive end Joey Bosa will need surgery for his groin. The team later placed him on injured reserve.

Staley expects Bosa will return to the field this season, but he will miss a minimum of four games after landing on IR. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Bosa will undergo surgery “imminently” in Philadelphia to correct a core muscle injury.

#Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa will have surgery imminently from expert Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia to correct a core muscle injury, source said. Recovery time can vary, but Bosa -- on IR -- is out more than a month. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

Bosa suffered the groin injury in the Chargers’ 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He exited in the first quarter and did not return, ending the game with one tackle. For the season, Bosa has 1.5 sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble.

The injury-ridden Chargers were without wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback J.C. Jackson and starting center Corey Linsley heading into Week 3. During the defeat, left tackle Rashawn Slater and receiver Jalen Guyton suffered season-ending injuries.

On top of that, starting quarterback Justin Herbert played through fractured rib cartilage he suffered in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

L.A. will look to snap its two-game skid when it visits the Houston Texans in Week 4. The next time they could potentially have Bosa is Nov. 6 for a Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Chargers will then face the San Francisco 49ers and the younger Bosa brother, Nick, on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.