Champions League Semifinals Leg 1 Highlights: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool. Manchester City. Villarreal. Real Madrid.

These are the four teams left to compete head-to-head as we enter the Champions League semifinals.

Arguably the best team in the world, Manchester City, took on Real Madrid in the first game of the first leg of the semifinals.

Within the first stretch of the period, City's Riyad Mahrez made a great run down the right side of the field, cut inward and booted to Kevin De Bruyne, who headed the ball in past Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dream start for Manchester City!



📸 De Bruyne nods the hosts in front ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/anQGj4xYaq — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 26, 2022

De Bruyne has once again proved his relentless rigor, making this his 11th goal during his Champions League career.

What a start for Manchester City – leading the game 1-0 within the first few minutes.

Oh, but that’s not all. Goal number two was not far behind. De Bruyne assisted the ball to Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus who immediately scored, racking up the score to 2-0.

Jesus has now scored in each of his three games for Manchester against Real Madrid in the Champions League. His first two goals were in the 2020 Round of 16 and now his success has poured into the 2022 semifinals.

Real Madrid were falling short after Manchester’s two early goals, but they proved themselves as Karim Benzema raised the score to 2-1 after scoring with about 15 minutes left in the first half.

Benzema has scored 40 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

At the start of the second half, Real Madrid lost possession within the first few minutes allowing Phil Foden to score yet another for Manchester, upping the score to 3-1.

And just a few minutes after, Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid came through with another goal to soften Manchester's lead, making the score 3-2.

This story will be updated …